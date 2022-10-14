NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 11,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,770. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

