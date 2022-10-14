Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Stephens decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.19.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $214.18. 23,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,078. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.38.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

