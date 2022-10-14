Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

NOC opened at $501.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.11. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

