NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,349. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

