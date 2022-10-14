Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

