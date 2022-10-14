Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 287,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NQP stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,102. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

