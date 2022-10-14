O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

