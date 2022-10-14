Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,071. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

