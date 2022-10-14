Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -478.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

