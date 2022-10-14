OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.90 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 8% against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $26.90 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for $16.82 or 0.00087317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.33 or 0.27511747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010745 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

