OKB (OKB) Price Hits $17.13 on Top Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $17.13 or 0.00087997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $28.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010693 BTC.

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

