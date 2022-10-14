OKB Trading Up 7.7% This Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $26.49 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for $16.80 or 0.00087723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.67 or 0.27675603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010809 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

