Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $268.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

