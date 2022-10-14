Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL stock opened at $268.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
