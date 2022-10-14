OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,561 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

