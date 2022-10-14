Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.46.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 19,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

