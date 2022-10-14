Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $63.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.