OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 42.9% Lower This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $243,196.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.