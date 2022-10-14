Opus Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $354.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

