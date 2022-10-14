Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.5% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,634. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.