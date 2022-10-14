Opus Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,645. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.