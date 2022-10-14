Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 152,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 663,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

About Orchard Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

