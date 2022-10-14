Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 152,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 663,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

