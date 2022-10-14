Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $66.17 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.17 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

