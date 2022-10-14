Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.64.

Oshkosh Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OSK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

