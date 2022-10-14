Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 194,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.92. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$993.63 million and a P/E ratio of -218.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,040.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

