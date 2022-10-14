Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £146.64 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,833 ($22.15) per share, for a total transaction of £146.64 ($177.19).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Ian Barkshire bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($183.04).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,846 ($22.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.23. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

