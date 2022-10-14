Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £146.64 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,833 ($22.15) per share, for a total transaction of £146.64 ($177.19).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ian Barkshire bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($183.04).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,846 ($22.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.23. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

