Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 2,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.
