Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

PPBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

