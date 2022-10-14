Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

