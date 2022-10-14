Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $77.22 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

