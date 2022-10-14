Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Guggenheim

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

