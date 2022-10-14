Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PRTK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

