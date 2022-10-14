Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

