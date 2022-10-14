Pariax LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pariax LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 942,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

