Pariax LLC Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for about 0.4% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 812,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,320. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

