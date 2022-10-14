Pariax LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pariax LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 6.2% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VHT traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $227.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

