PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010693 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

