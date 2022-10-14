Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

