Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

EPD stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

