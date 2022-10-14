Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 11,750 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $33.52 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

