Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 379 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

