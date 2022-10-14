Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 51,159 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,159 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

