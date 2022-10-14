Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 85 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

TXN stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

