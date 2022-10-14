Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 8,604 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

