Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 6,312 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,579. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

