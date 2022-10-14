Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.