Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,648,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

BATS COWZ traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,191 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

