Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after buying an additional 156,529 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 125,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

