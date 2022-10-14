Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

COMT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,229. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.