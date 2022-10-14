Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. 1,763,770 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.