Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

